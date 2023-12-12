BUS, TAXI DRIVERS HAIL PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

December 11th, 2023

Bus and Taxi drivers have hailed President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA for creating the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprise Development dedicated to matters concerning the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in Zambia.

This came to light today when Manja Pamodzi Bus and Taxi Drivers Association led by the Chairperson James Chama paid a courtesy call on Minister of Small and Medium Enterprise Development Elias Mubanga at his office today.

Mr. Chama commended President Hichilema for the unwavering support towards small and medium enterprises in the country.

Mr. Chama said his association which holds membership from all towns of the Copperbelt stands ready to support the UPND New Dawn Government’s agenda of bringing sanity in all bus stations and markets.

He acknowledged government efforts in empowering marketers across the country through the Marketer Booster Loans under the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC).

Mr. Chama appealed to government to extend the loan facility to the transport sector adding that his association is aware of the President’s call for people to participate in the economic recovery agenda and would want to participate once such empowerment initiatives are made available.

And Minister of Small and Medium Enterprise Development Elias Mubanga said government is in receipt of huge numbers of requests for empowerment funds and is working round the clock to ensure viable businesses are supported.

Mr. Mubanga said plans are underway for the transport sector to be empowered with a wide range of vehicles.

He assured the association of government support and called for concerted efforts from the association for effective economic recovery to take place.

© THE FALCON