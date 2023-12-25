BUSINESSMAN VITARIS MASOPO PREACHES LOVE AND UNITY AMONG UPND MEMBERS IN 2024

“Jealous and greediness should not be part of us in 2024”

UPND member and businessman Vitaris Masopo has called on party members to remain united despite too many forces pushing for the divisions in the party.

He said the party should always remain united and resolute to exalt President Mr Hakainde Hichilema and the party’s ‘s name, his visible output and the New Dawn’s stellar performances.

Mr Masopo is of the view that despite the opposition(PF) dangling huge monies to buy some of the UPND the members have remained focus.

He says the fact that PF tried to buy off UPND youths when they were in power but failed shows that a true UPND member has no price tag.

” We all love the UPND. In-house fights will make us get divided and advantage the enemy. Let’s all get embedded with the manifesto under the banner of liberty in UPND.” Says Masopo

He narrates that life backgrounds teach a lot of people to be strong in life which is evident with the UPND youths that still believe in the party ideology.

“There’s wisdom in realizing and practicing corporeal social auxiliary services.

As individuals, promoting work in CSR is a meritocracy venture just as Mr Hakainde’s pronouncement will regain and maintain confidence in our women and the youth once again” He said.

The businessman has charged that the President Hichilema has leveled the business playing field challenging the party members to use the new year and grab the available opportunities.

Mr Masopo says there is a spirit of greediness and selfishness in among some government officials that needs be uprooted in order to enhance togetherness.

He further implored members to inspired by the Holy Spirit in being creative, active and productive to make our lives and those of others better, instead of being envious and jealou