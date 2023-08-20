BY 2031 UPND WILL BE LIKE A RELIGION IN ZAMBIA- Stembridge Sikalundu

BY 2031 UPND WILL BE LIKE A RELIGION IN ZAMBIA …***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

Let’s take into account statistics with benefits and transformation of this country in a period of the first ten years test in govt . We’ve seen twenty seven , twenty , and the past ten years of govts , zambians chose president HAKAINDE HICHILEMAthe and UPND in 2021, the vision is on the table with reality checks that were not assumed to happen in less than two years . We have to take accountable reasons for us to understand the hypothesis of these impacable achievements which are already in the prospective pipe line and being experienced by zambians .

The UPND has introduced free education and I want to consider the children that were given the opportunity to be in grade one ,will be in grade ten by 2031 , so how many generations ahead of the grade ones in 2021 that were already in schools which are going to be secured by 2031 , how many students will access university bursaries in the next coming ten years , how many children will continue to be supported to attain skills in colleges using CDF allocations for ten years , continued funding of CDF allocations will no longer be considered a game changer by 2031 ,but a govt requirement on how to develop the nation by any govt that will come in the future . We have seen retirees that were waiting for their pension benefits for over five years who have been paid by the UPND govt and a new system is in place of paying future retirees three months after their dates of retirement .

The new partnership with the private sector to support develop in this country includes the Agriculture sector , fertilizer will be sold at the cost of ZMK 650 and ZMK 680 retail and wholesale ,these developments will necessitate increase in food production , and this govt is very particular and considerate to benefiting the farmers on time ,than keeping them for years without recieving their seasonal funds . Marketeers across the country have been recieving booster loans , formed corperstives have been given the empowerment funds and how much will the measure of benefits be in ten years of this passionate and carely govt ? .

The president has been marketing the country and negotiating for huge direct investment to this country , 89% of these engagements will come into fruition , creating jobs and improving lives of the majority citizens , let’s not doubt but be positive that the UPND govt is unlimited in the policy frame work , because of changes on the dynamics of global politics and governance , climate change and global warming are on the agenda , meaning zambians will be beneficiaries of the global fund through many initiatives that have been outlined , in the next ten years benefits in many sectors will gradually begin to shelve benefits.

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is a transformative leader who courageously has been knocking on the doors of the big economies in the world , dwells on correction through hard work in approach mechanisms that suit and are best for the country to mitigate and resolve the many artificial challenges that were created , zambians were told to pray for the economy from the churches , some people think president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA brings entertainment in the office of the presidency , we see authentic approach to governance and rule of law , president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA says it is difficult to govern a country orderly if the rule of law is not upheld , even communities break down , now there is no carderism and political violence , in ten years of sanity under president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA , the nation will rediscover a future in it’s direction on how zambia must traditionally be governed using the unprecedented legacy we are riding on up to 2031 . God bless mother Zambia .

