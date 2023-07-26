By-Election in Kawambwa…..Coming

A resident of Kawambwa Constituency Andrew Sindanzi has petitioned the National Assembly to inquire into unexplained absence of Hon. Nickson Chilangwa from the Parliamentary sitting since the resumption of meetings on June 6,2023.

Hon. Chilangwa has missed more than 25 Parliamentary sitting. Speaker of National Assembly Hon Nelly Mutti has informed the House that she had constituted a select committee to look into a petition she had received from a resident of Kawambwa over unexplained absence of Hon Chilangwa.

THE LAW

Firstly, the said resident of Kawambwa Constituency has a right to petition National Assembly as this is enshrined in Article 88(1) of the Constitution of Zambia which provide that, “a citizen may petition the National Assembly”.

Coming to Hon Chilangwa. Article 72(2)(c) of the Constitution of Zambia provides that the office of Member of Parliament become vacant of the member acts contrary to a prescribed code of conduct.

Hon. Chilangwa has violated and breached a prescribed code of conduct in the Standing Order and the misconduct warrant a declaration of his seat of becoming vacant.

Why are we commenting! Simple.

Article 88(2) of the Constitution provides that, “citizens may comment on a deliberation, statement or decision of the National Assembly”.