BY- ELECTION RESULTS UPDATE

BY- ELECTION UPDATE

BUNTUNGWA WARD OF MUFULIRA TOWN COUNCIL BY- ELECTION RESULTS

CHIBOLYA COMMUNITY CENTRE

STREAM 1

UPND- 146

SP- 35

IND- 31

IND- 09

LM-06

CF- 06

PF-02

REJECTED= 13

RESULTS FOR NAKATAMBO WARD BY-ELECTION IN CHITAMBO DISTRICT

Nakatambo ward by-results

MPEMPA POLLING STATION

UPND-93

CF- 37

UPPZ- 1

REJECTED= 5

Remaining with 1 polling stations

*RESULTS FOR NAKATAMBO WARD BY-ELECTION IN CHITAMBO DISTRICT*

Nakatambo ward by-results

*Namakambo Station*

CF:130

UPND:119

UPPZ:7

*Chipata station*

UPPZ- 62

UPND- 57

CF 15

rejected 03

Remaining with 2 polling stations



Changwelungo polling station of Mumbotuta Ward in Milenge Constituency

Upnd…..185

SP……….70

CF……….02

LM………03

PF……….00

Independent….00

Rejected……..04





Shitambuli polling station of Mumbotuta Ward in Milenge Constituency

Sp ……..49

Upnd ……45

Lm ……..36

Cf ……..9

Pf ………. 0

Independent ……. 0