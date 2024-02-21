CABINET MINISTERS URGED TO PROVIDE DECISIVE LEADERSHIP IN THEIR RESPECTIVE PORTFOLIOS

President Hakainde Hichilema has charged his Cabinet Ministers to provide decisive leadership in their respective portfolios to ensure the swift delivery of services to the Zambian people.

Speaking when he launched the Economic Governance Training for Cabinet Ministers administered by the National Institute of Public Administration -NIPA- in Lusaka today, President Hichilema said to ensure efficiency and accountability in governance, top government officials must work diligently.

The Head of State has also reminded his ministers on the urgent need to address the pressing issues facing the nation and to prioritize the welfare of citizens.

President Hichilema has underscored the importance of transparency and integrity in governance, urging his ministers to uphold ethical standards and to prioritize the interests of Zambians above all else.

Further, President Hichilema has also highlighted the importance of increasing investments in the energy sector to address the robust growth in Zambia’s key economic sectors such as mining and agriculture.

PHOENIX NEWS