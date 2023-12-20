CABINET TO APPROVE NEW EDUCATION CURRICULUM

December 20th, 2023

Government says the 2023 Education Curriculum Framework will be finalized next week and sent to cabinet for approval.

Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima says once cabinet approves the framework, the document will be printed and distributed to all schools and shared with stakeholders.

Mr.Syakalima says curriculum implementation is done in a phased manner and that the implementation of the 2023 curriculum is envisaged to start in 2025 with grade one, form one, colleges of education, youth and adult education.

He says the Ministry of Education will also design and develop syllabi at levels.

Meanwhile, Mr. Syakalima has urged the public to be careful with what is shared on social media as government has an established channel of communication.

Mr.Syakalima said this during a press briefing in Lusaka today.

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA recently called for the revision of the education curriculum to respond to the needs of young people and global trends adding that education institutions should not subject learners to the same teaching materials and objectives that have remained the same for many years.

© THE FALCON