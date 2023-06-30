CADRELISM IS STILL RIPE UNDER THE UPND – SILAVWE

… says President Hakainde Hichilema has the duty to make the country safe for all Zambians.

LUSAKA, FRIDAY, 30, 2023 [SMART EAGLES]

GOLDEN Party of Zambia GPZ president Jackson Silavwe says pronouncements at Presidential level that there is no cadrelism in the country is different from what is obtaining on the ground.

Speaking when he featured on Radio Christian Voice, ‘ Chat Back ‘ programme, Mr. Silavwe said cadrelism is still ripe under the UPND Government and there is urgent need to nip it in the bud.

He said the only difference between PF and UPND cadres is that the UPND cadres are not wearing party regalia when collecting monies in markets and bus stations.

Mr. Silavwe urged President Hichilema to form a taskforce to deal with cadrelism in the country.

” UPND is very intolerant to divergent views and I would like condemn political violence. Cadrelism is too much and very ripe in the country even under the UPND Government. The only difference with UPND cadres is that they don’t put on party regalia, what they do is put on suits and jackets when going to collect money in markets and bus stations. President Hichilema must listen to advise because he lacks affirmative action to deal with cadrelism. He should establish a taskforce to get rid of cadrelism because he has a duty to make the country safe for all Zambians, ” Mr. Silavwe said.

And Mr. Silavwe said the debt restructuring deal is a good move and applauded President Hichilema.

He however said Zambians should not think debt restructuring is debt cancelling.

” What will benefit Zambians is total debt cancellation because what we have done is to defer poverty to the people, we are still locked in a perpetual poverty cycle,” Mr. Silavwe said.