CADRES ARE NOW IN HIGH OFFICES- HON MUNDUBILE.

………as he exposes a scheme to suspend PF MPs in Parliament and amend the constitution.

Lusaka………Friday, November 3, 2023 [Smart Eagles].

As the nation is still in shock by the continuous breach of the Constitution by the Executive and its stooges, it has emerged that Parliament is the next target.

Legitimately Elected Leader of Opposition Hon Brian Mundubile said there is no constitutionalism in the Zambian Parliament because representation is hampered.

Hon Mundubile said an elected Opposition Member is not given an opportunity to give a divergent view.

He has since exposed a scheme by the UPND Government to amend the constitution using ilegalities.

He said the speaker now intends to suspend PF Members of Parliament Following a wrongly raised point of order.

“Hon Andeleki and Hon Anakoka are always on standby to rise on point of orders, because the ruling is already there. They plan to suspend PF MPs today all in an effort to weaken the Party. They want to ganner some numbers and amend the constitution. The executive is leaning on Parliament,” he explained.

Hon Mundubile said the UPND want to include clauses in the constitution which will be definitely rejected by the Zambians.

“President HH nolonger wants a running mate in the constitution, he wants the term of office to be extended to 7 years.

They believe that if they went ahead and succeeded, the term of office will be extended. And remove the running mate. They want to introduce Multi cultural clause…..We are unpopular because we have stood firm,” he said.

He has noted that the cadres in the UPND Regime are in high offices such that they can rule one out of order even when you are in order.

“When Hon Kang’ombe was almost wrongly evicted, members of the PF stood up and they called that disorderly.

But when Hon Emmanuel Jay Jay banda was being evicted, members of the UPND stood up and showered insults at Banda, what do you call that. We want to see what Parliament will do, because our members have been written to. It is not incumbent for a member of Parliament to stand up and say they protecting the speaker,” he said.