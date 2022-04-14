CADRES MUST STAY AWAY FROM DPP ISSUE-LAURA MITI

Why is ZNBC even covering them?

UPND “youth” have given the DPP a 48hr ultimatum to resign. Gosh!

One thing that is clear is that the UPND leadership has a job on its hands to reign in its cadres, who have this barely masked disbelief that they cannot live the “good life” PF cadres did.

I will say it again – one of the main objectives of August 2021 was to free ourselves from lawlessness and disorder.

No way must cadres tell the DPP to resign. There are systems to remove holders of constitutional office. If power holders are unwilling, or do not believe she deserves to have them utilised against her, well then the DPP stays.

Nkani yama cadre ultimatums being screamed on ZNBC yeve takana.