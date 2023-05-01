South Sudan have been disqualified from taking part in the 2023 Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Algeria.

This comes after five players in the Bright Star Juniors squad failed Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) tests.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) had recently amended regulations regarding MRI.

The part that indicates that the entire team will be disqualified if one player fails the MRI test has been amended and the law now states that the team will be disqualified if four or more players fail the test.

