CAF Investigates Gabon Player Born In 1990 But His Mother Died In 1985

Africa football governing body, Confederation of Africa Football, CAF has launched investigation over age manipulation by a Gabonese player who declared that he was born in 1990 but report indicates variance in his age claims.

Guelor Kanga said he was born in 1990 but it has emerged that his mother reportedly died in 1985 thereby throwing his age claim in doubt.

Consequently, Kanga, is currently under investigation by for an alleged identity fraud after discovering that the “32 -year old” who claimed he was born in 1990 reportedly lost his mum in 1985 (36 years ago).

Guélor Kanga is a professional footballer who plays as an attacking midfielder for Red Star Belgrade and the Gabon national team.

Kanga who is originally from Congo was petitioned by CAF after the Congolese Football Federation (FECOFA) launched a complaint against Gabon for fielding in a player who frauded his identity.

FECOFA believes that Guelor Kamga whose current passport shows he was born on September 1, 1990 in Oyem, is in fact Kiaku Kiaku Kiangana who was born on October 5, 1985 in Kinshasa, DRC.

The Congolese are convinced the Res Belgrade star forged his identity when he arrived at the Gabonese second division club GBI.

According to them, there is no way the player would have been born in 1990 if his mother died in 1985 unless she resurrected and gave birth to him, which is clearly not possible.

If the player is found guilty, the Gabonese Football Federation could be charged with forgery concerning the administrative documents presented by its player and non-compliance with the FIFA procedure relating to his change of sporting nationality, when he moved from Congo to Gabon.

These irregularities could possibly lead to a disqualification of the country from the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2022 which is scheduled to hold in Cameroon and a suspension for the next two editions of the same AFCON