CAF Investigates Morocco-DR Congo Post-Match Confrontation!

Alleged racist remarks and heated clashes between Morocco and DR Congo trigger a CAF investigation. The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) witnessed intense post-match scenes after Morocco and DR Congo’s 1-1 draw. Allegations of racist remarks and physical altercations have sparked a CAF investigation. Morocco coach Walid Regragui is under scrutiny, denying the accusations.

Let’s see if what the Tanzanian coach Adel Amrouche, who was fired for the below comment, was spot on.

“The Moroccan federation is a proven power in the world of African football. Morocco manages African football.

We’re following this issue keenly; CAF should send them packing if the allegations are true.