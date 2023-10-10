CAF INVITES RAINFORD KALABA FOR AFCON DRAWS

Chipolopolo legend Rainford Kalaba will be among the dignitaries that CAF has invited to attend the 2023 AFCON draws.

The draws are set for Thursday October 12, 2023 in Abidjan Ivory Coast.

Picture: Kalaba at Kenneth Kaunda International AirPort heading to Ethiopia enroute to Ivory Coast.

Safe travels legend

Credit: Godfrey M Chikumbi