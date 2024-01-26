CAF SLAPPED WITH $300,000 FINE BY COMESA

CAF SLAPPED WITH $300,000 FINE

The COMESA Competition Commission has imposed a 300,000 US Dollars fine on the Confederation of African Football -CAF- for breaching Competition Regulations.

COMESA has also imposed the same fine on Bein Media for working with CAF and going against Regulations.

COMESA Competition Commission Director and Chief Executive Officer WILLARD MWEMBA says the fine follows an investigation against CAF in relation to agreements concluded with third parties for the commercialisation of media rights pertaining to the CAF football competitions.

In a statement to ZNBC Sport, MWEMBA says the investigation established the lack of an open tender process for the award of the pay-TV broadcast rights for CAF competitions which resulted in a significant prevention, restriction or distortion of competition

within the Common Market.

He says COMESA has as a result ruled that all media rights awarded to Bein within the Common Market, shall cease on 31 December 2024.