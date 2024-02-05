CALL FOR CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS TO PREVENT CRISIS FROM RESIGNATIONS AHEAD OF 2026 GENERAL ELECTIONS

By Chileshe Mwango

The Southern African Network against Corruption-SANAC has noted the need for Zambia to amend the constitution to prevent a crisis during the 2026 general elections that could result from candidates willfully resigning after nominations.

Article 52 cap 6 of the Zambian constitution demands the cancellation of an election at the instance of the resignation, disqualification, and death of a nominated candidate after the close of the nomination period.

SANAC Executive Director Gregory Chifire observes that failure to amend this law may result in some confusion ahead of the 2026 elections as it allows candidates to willfully resign after filing nominations.

Mr. Chifire says this law must be reviewed urgently to prevent a constitutional crisis in the next general elections, citing resignations during some by-elections as an example of the system allowing politicians to hold citizens at ransom.

He adds that it will be prudent to either amend article 52 cap 6 of the republican constitution immediately or for the constitutional court to explain how many times a candidate can resign in an election.

