CALL FOR RESIGNATION OF DPP FOR ALLEGELDY FAILING TO ATTEND TO CORRUPTION CASES

By Tellah Hazinji

The Community Action against Corruption-CAAC is calling for the resignation of the Director Of Public Prosecutions-DPP Gilbert Phiri for his failure to attend to corruption cases in the financial and economic crimes court.

Organization Chief Executive Officer Brightone Tembo says the current development in the economic and financial crimes court, where Magistrate Washimanga, expressed concern at the conduct, of the prosecutors in the case involving Fredson Yamba and former Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji, is a confirmation that, the office of the DPP needs a lot of reorganization.

Mr. Tembo says the DPP’s office has a lot of voids and that it is not ready to help Zambians fight corruption and recover their stolen resources from suspected plunders and looters.

He says the happenings around the Fredson Yamba and Malanji cases, is a clear call for Zambians to get concerned on the current corruption fight.

Mr. Tembo adds that currently the office of the DPP, is the missing link in the effective corruption fight, hence the unnecessary delays in concluding corruption cases in the courts of law.

Efforts to get Mr Phiri failed by broadcast time as his phone went unanswered.

