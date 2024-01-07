Call for the Resignation of the Inspector General of Police

We, the undersigned Christian Coalition Zambia, are deeply concerned about the recent actions and

conduct of the Zambia Police Service under the

leadership of Mr. Grapheal Musamba.

It is with great dismay that we observe a pattern of bias and partisanship in the enforcement of law and order, which runs contrary to the principles enshrined in the

constitution and the rights of the Zambian people.

We take interest particularly in your directive that you will not allow political parties to hold rallies, which is a fundamental right of any political party in a democratic

system like ours

As the highest-ranking law enforcement officer in the

country, it is imperative that the Inspector General of

Police remains impartial and upholds the rule of law without prejudice or favoritism.

However, it has become

increasingly apparent that your allegiance seems to lie with the government rather than with the sacred duty of

protecting and serving all citizens equally.

The role of the police is to safeguard the rights and

liberties of every Zambian, regardless of their political affiliation or beliefs.

Regrettably, your actions have undermined this fundamental duty, eroding public trust in the institution and perpetuating a climate of fear and injustice.

In light of these grave concerns, we call upon you to tender your resignation from the position of Inspector

General of Police on moral ground.

It is our firm belief that a leader who is unable to discharge their responsibilities

with fairness and integrity has lost the moral authority to

continue in such a critical role.

We urge you to reflect on the gravity of the situation and

act in the best interests of the nation.

The resignation of

the current Inspector General of Police is necessary to

restore confidence in the impartiality and credibility of the

Zambia Police Service, and to reaffirm the commitment to

upholding the constitution and the rights of all Zambian people.

We trust that you will consider this request with the utmost

seriousness and take the appropriate course of action for the greater good of our beloved country.