‘CALL OUT’ NOT LEGAL REQUIREMENT – MWIIMBU

HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister, Jack Mwiimbu has clarified that a Police Call Out is not a legal requirement for Law Enforcers to make an arrest.

Mwiimbu explains that a Call-Out is merely an administrative practice in which individuals are invited to be questioned on raised against them.

The Minister has since dispelled claims that the Zambia Police has been brutalizing opposition party members through unwarranted arrests.

Mwiimbu says assertions by the Law Association of Zambia-LAZ President to the effect that Emmanuel Mwamba, Rizwan Patel and Dr. Zumani Zimba were brutally arrested for are false.

He states that Police Officers are empowered to make arrests without a warrant in specific situations such as when a person commits an offence in the presence of a Police officer.

Mwiimbu says an arrest can also be made when Officers have reasonable ground to believe an offense has been committed.

The Minister said this in his Ministerial Statement to Parliament Friday on alleged Police brutality in the country.

Byta FM