CALL TO PRESIDENT HAKAINDE TO COME AND MOURN WITH THE ZAMBIAN PEOPLE- Sakwiba Sikota

By Sakwiba Sikota

CALL TO PRESIDENT HAKAINDE TO COME AND MOURN WITH THE ZAMBIAN PEOPLE

The mine disaster at the KCM slug heap as by yesterday’s body count was 52. This is close to the, upto now, biggest mine disaster death toll of 89 in the Mufulira mine disaster of 1970.

In 1970 President Kaunda shifted to the Copperbelt to oversee rescue efforts whilst also performing the function of Chief mourners and consoler for the bereaved family and nation.

In the current disaster President Hakainde is in Dubai for a climate conference.

South African President Cyril Ranaposa on 29th Deptember 2022 cut short his trip abroad to return home to attend to energy crisis back home.

Just this year in March the Greek President cut short his trip to Moldovia following a train collision that killed many people in Greece.

There are many other examples where world leaders have cut short their foreign trips in such circumstances.

President Hakainde should have been on a plane back from Dubsi and landing in Lusaka by now. He should cut short his attendance to the climate conference and lead the nation in this trying moment.