CALLING BAROTSELAND NON EXISTENT AN INSULT TO FAITHFUL VOTERS OF WESTERN PROVINCE – SOCIALIST PARTY

….questions why Cornelius Mweetwa has not been arrested after being reported to the police for promoting hate speech

LUSAKA——- Tuesday, April 2nd, 2024

THE Socialist Party (SP) General Secretary, Dr. Cosmas Musumali, has condemned the characterization of Barotseland as nonexistent, terming it an affront to the faithful voters of Western Province.

Highlighting the significance of Barotseland to the people of Western Province, Dr. Musumali emphasized that dismissing its existence was disrespectful to faithful voters.

He urged recognition of Barotseland’s historical and cultural significance, emphasizing that its existence predates Zambia itself.

And Musumali questioned the lack of action against a Chief Government spokesperson reported for promoting hate speech during the 2021 election.

He highlighted the gravity of the situation, citing remarks allegedly made to engineer insults against a named tribal grouping for political gain.

“You find a whole minister, this is a government spokesperson, actually saying, we engineered a situation where the Tonga people had to be insulted so that sympathy can accrue to us. Listen to it carefully. Here is a government that says, actually, we paid the people so that they could insult our constituency so that sympathy can come to us. And what did Fred M’membe do? Fred M’membe reported to the police. It’s a crime. Has that person been arrested? Has that person been fired? The answer is no,” He said.

“So, how does the bitterness come in. Those Tonga people that are being insulted, what have they done wrong to the UPND? This is the base of the UPND. They have been faithful voters. People of Western province have been faithful voters. You go somewhere without being provoked, you are telling them you don’t exist, Barotseland doesn’t exist. And all that Fred M’membe says is, look here, Barotseland has been there even before Zambia. What are you talking about?”

Meanwhile, Dr. Musumali debunked claims made by the United Party for National Development (UPND) that his party’s President, Dr. Fred M’membe, was bitter.

He asserted that Dr. M’membe’s efforts to highlight government shortcomings were crucial in providing checks and balances on behalf of the people.

Dr. Musumali emphasized Dr. M’membe’s empathy towards the Zambian populace, particularly in addressing issues such as poverty and corruption.

He underscored Dr. M’membe’s role as a spokesperson for the voiceless and criticized attempts to label him as bitter, stating that it undermines the intelligence of the masses.

Dr. Musumali reiterated the Zambian masses’ awareness of the government’s failures and urged authorities to address concerns raised by the SP leader and many others.