CALLS FOR MASS PROTEST TO FORCE HICHILEMA TO RESIGN ON MORAL GROUNDS LANDS 27 YEAR OLD MOSES KAPALA IN POLICE CELLS

By Fox Reporter

POLICE in Lusaka have arrested and detained 27 year old political activist Moses Mpomwa Mwenge Kampasa for demanding for the resignation of President Hakainde.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga has confirmed the arrest of Kampasa whom they have detained for making a false document and proposing violence.

According to Hamoonga, Kampasa was detained for asking President Hichilema to resign.

“….at 1730hrs, Lusaka Central Police Station detained Mr. Moses Mpomwa Mwenge Kampasa, a 27-year-old resident of Chalala along Shantumbu Road, in connection with the offenses of Making a False Document and Proposing Violence, as stipulated under Section 344 and Section 91 of the Penal Code Act, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Kampasa is alleged to have presented a document titled “Notification on the Protest by youths demanding President Hakainde Hichilema to step down on moral grounds.” The document was purportedly co-authored by Mr. Kampasa and Mr. Charles Kakula. However, investigations revealed that Mr. Charles Kakula is currently out of the country, indicating that the document was falsely attributed to him.”

Hamoonga said the alleged false document was submitted to the Lusaka Division Police Headquarters Command Registry on January 29, 2024, around 1700hrs.

“The document claimed to represent a group of youths advocating for the resignation of President Hakainde Hichilema on moral grounds. Mr. Kampasa, who identifies himself as a Political and Mental Health Activist, alleges to advocate for Good Governance and the elimination of stigmatization against individuals living with mental health conditions. His purported purpose for notifying the police about the planned protest on February 20, 2024, was to draw attention to the high cost of living and perceived violations of human rights.”

In light of these allegations, Mr. Moses Mpomwa Mwenge Kampasa has been formally charged with Making a False Document and Proposing Violence. He is currently in custody, awaiting legal proceedings. The police are committed to upholding the law and ensuring the safety and security of the public.The Zambia Police Service urges the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities that may pose a threat to the peace and security of our nation.”

Credit: The FOX Newspaper