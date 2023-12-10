CALLS FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES TO TAKE UP ROLES IN THE JUSTICE SYSTEM

By Chileshe Mwango

The Mental Health Users Network of Zambia-MHUNZA has noted the need for policies that encourage people with disabilities to pursue professions in the country’s justice system.

According to the journal of intellectual disabilities and offending behavior, people with disabilities who come into contact with the criminal justice system in Zambia are consistently and systematically disadvantaged and discriminated against.

MHUZA Board Chairperson Mulima Kasote says having more persons with disabilities taking up careers within the justice system, will help improve the welfare of those who come into conflict with the law.

According to Mr. Kasote, disability is not incapacity, and people with disabilities fare well in the legal system within inclusive societies.

Mr. Kasote believes that the country requires more people in decision-making roles in areas such as parliament, the judiciary, and others.

PHOENIX NEWS