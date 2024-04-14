Cam’ron Blasts Caitlyn Jenner For Brutal OJ Simpson Tweet

Cam’ron went after Caitlyn Jenner during the latest episode of his and Mase’s It Is What It Is show. After the NFL legend passed away at the age of 76, earlier this week, Jenner wrote on Twitter: “Good Riddance.” Simpson was a controversial figure for decades following the infamous 1995 acquittal for the murder of his ex-wife and one of her friends. Despite this, he made frequent appearances on Cam and Mase’s show.

“I don’t understand how ns is still convicting ns [when] they won the case,” Cam said on Friday. “I seen muthafuckin’ Caitlyn Jenner write some sht — ‘Good riddance.’ Caitlyn Jenner, you killed ns in Calabasas [while] talking ’bout paparazzi was chasing you. And you was Bruce! Nothing to do with transgender sht or nothing like that, but I’m just trying to say the paparazzi wasn’t on Bruce to where you had to be running to kill ns. You ain’t Princess Di[ana], na. The fuck you mean the paparazzi was on you, na?”

Cam concluded: “You killed ns and you paid ns $800,000 because you was wrong. If you wasn’t wrong, you would’ve fought it. You killed ns, admitted to killing ns and then paid ns becasue you killed ns.” He was referencing the 2015 car crash Jenner was involved in that claimed one life. Check out his and Mase’s full remarks below.

In response to people bringing up the fatal car crash, Jenner wrote on Twitter: “I know you all think it’s cute to compare a fatal car accident (with multiple vehicles involved) to a BRUTAL MURDER… But Remember… OJ said something to the effect of… I could kill her (Nicole) and get away with it bc I’m #OJSimpson.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Cam’ron and OJ Simpson on HotNewHipHop.