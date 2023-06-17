CAN ZAMBIA REPEAT THE 2012 AFCON FINALS VICTORY OVER IVORY COAST

June 17th, 2023

NDOLA – In what soccer analysts can describe as a twist of the tiger’s tail contest, Zambia will clash with Ivory Coast at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola to qualify for the 2023 AFCON.

Zambia won the title for the first time by beating Ivory Coast 8–7 on penalties after the only goalless draw the entire tournament.

Featuring one of African best and world decorated strikers, Didier Drogba, Ivory Coast tumbled to the a youthful Zambian team.

And many of the Chipolopolo players who won the 2012 AFCON were young boys or not yet born when the entire Zambia National Team, including Football Association Zambia (FAZ) and Zambia Air Force (ZAF) officials perished on the coast of Garbon in 1994.

Today, is a redeeming moment for Zambia to qualify via a win or draw over Ivory Coast.

But a win for Ivory Coast will deny Zambia an opportunity to feature at African’ topmost soccer stage.

The qualifications to AFCON has eluded the Zambia since 2013.

Will Stophila Sunzu, the only surviving member of the 2012 winning team lead the country to victory?

(C) THE FALCON