CANADIAN MIDFIELDER QUIN BECAME THE FIRST TRANSGENDER PLAYER TO PLAY AT A FIFA WORLD CUP
Born Rabbeca Quinn and now just Quinn, the 27 year old Canadian Midfielder became the first transgender player to play in a FIFA World Cup in their opening Group match with Nigeria which ended in a 0-0 draw.
Quinn who identifies himself as a man, has been allowed to play women’s professional football by virtue of the gender assigned at birth.
This decadence will not end well for the West. You don’t interfere with nature in this way. We’re not above nature so that we can interfere with it in this way. We’re a mere element in it, a part of it. Living systems in nature are cyclical and renew themselves over and over again. Producing offspring is all part of nature renewing itself. Homosexuality and transgendering do not lead to renewal in nature and are therefore a threat to the future of humanity.