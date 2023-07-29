CANADIAN MIDFIELDER QUIN BECAME THE FIRST TRANSGENDER PLAYER TO PLAY AT A FIFA WORLD CUP

Born Rabbeca Quinn and now just Quinn, the 27 year old Canadian Midfielder became the first transgender player to play in a FIFA World Cup in their opening Group match with Nigeria which ended in a 0-0 draw.

Quinn who identifies himself as a man, has been allowed to play women’s professional football by virtue of the gender assigned at birth.