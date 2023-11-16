Capital of Madagascar under curfew prior to presidential elections

Antananarivo, the capital of Madagascar, has been placed under a nighttime curfew in anticipation of this Thursday’s presidential election, which the majority of opposition candidates have called a fraud and are refusing to participate in.

With multiple opposition protests being broken up by the police, the nation has been in a highly anxious state.

The curfew, according to the chief of police in Antananarivo, was required following what he described as acts of sabotage, which included the burning of a polling place.

Ten of the twelve opposition candidates, including President Andry Rajoelina, have advised their supporters not to cast ballots, casting doubt on the validity of the poll.