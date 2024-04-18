CAR and France hold talks seeking to revive strained ties

The Central African Republic and France have agreed on a roadmap to boost bilateral cooperation, as both countries strive to revive strained ties.

It follows a meeting in Paris on Wednesday between CAR President Faustin-Archange Touadera and French President Emmanuel Macron.

President Touadera’s visit to France, the second in over six months, signals growing efforts by both countries to smoothen relations, which were strained after the CAR government started heavily depending on military and political support from Russia.

Though the exact details of the agreement remain unclear, the roadmap “aims to establish the framework of a constructive partnership that respects the sovereignty of the state,” according to a joint statement from both countries.

It will also “contribute to stability, strengthen national cohesion as wide as possible and support the economic and social development of the country [CAR],” the statement added.

French influence in CAR has waned, despite Paris’ condemnation of alleged gross human rights violations by the Russian paramilitary group, Wagner, in its former colony.

France might use the new cooperation window to restore its stained image in the CAR, where anti-French sentiments have surged over the years.