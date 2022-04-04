Cardi B Deletes Twitter Account After Fans Attack Her For Missing Grammys

American rapper, Cardi B, has deleted her Twitter account shortly after tweeting that she would.

On Sunday, Cardi and some of her fans clashed because she didn’t attend the Grammys.

Some of the fans started including her children in the bashing spree and that was when she tweeted, she was deleting her account on the social media platform.



She tweeted, “I’m deleting my Twitter On God I hate this fkin dumbass fan base,” she tweeted before deactivating her account. “You got the slow dumbasses dragging my kids all cause y’all [thought] I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t the fk?”

Cardi took to Instagram Live shortly after deleting her Twitter to explain why she got “irritated.”

Cardi explaining said that she had posted from New York with her kids being heard in the background, and asked fans why she would go to an award show at the moment.

“Do I have any new music? Why would I show up with one nomination? And I lost it anyways, so you wanted me to go to the Grammys, lose an award and me just be there smiling like, ‘That’s great, that’s great.’ Like, come on now my n—a. Come on now. I don’t like that sh*t.”