CARELESS STATEMENTS COULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT ON MOPANI AND KCM FINAL DEALS

The careless statements being issued by politicians almost on daily basis on Mopani and KCM, is making the Job of Government very difficult in coming up with a win / win situation. Because of these careless statements, Government may be pushed in an extremely weak bargaining position.

The unnecessary pressure from politicians could lead to the two mines being sold at give away price with unfavorable conditions for miners and ordinary Zambians .Government is negotiating under duress. It’s no longer a bargaining process where there is the spirit of give and take.

From time to time Zambians have complained on how our mines have been sold. Zambians have also complained that the deals that are signed do not befit them. Yet some people are busy issuing statements meant to weaken Government position on the two mines. This is how we end up with very weak Mining Development Agreements. BA MUKOLWE NGAFULA UBUSHIKU TABUCHA BWANGU.

Currently, Government can either negotiate with the new buyers or Glencoe and Vedanta. However, negotiating skills demand that, one must negotiate in good faith based on the principle of give and take. Secondly never at any stage of negotiations display any signs of desperation. Then confidentiality must be observed at all times. Honestly, are we being fair to ourselves when on daily basis careless statements that undermine the process and its outcome are being issued? Stop issuing careless statements. If you don’t understand the impact of what you are saying better be quite.(TONDOLO MUSUMA)

When PF grabbed the mines none of you bothered to ask them about the conditions that were attached to these mines. Most of you were too busy dancing Dununa reverse. When some of us refused and said that you have destroyed the two mines. You called us enemies of miners and our freedoms on the Copper belt were curtailed. But today you are in the forefront of issuing statements. Under PF the mention of Glencoe and Vendetta was treasonable. The integrity of the bargaining process will be highly compromised if those who harassed both Vendetta and Glencoe officials are part of the process. Remember how that young CEO at Mopani was harassed? Be patriotic, do your cheap politics away from the mining industry.

Percy Chanda

UPND – Chairman for Mines and Freedom Fighter