Carlo Ancelotti signs contract extension with Real Madrid till 2026

Real Madrid football club of Spain and Carlo Ancelotti have agreed to extend the contract of mmanager, Carlo Ancelotti till June 30, 2026.

In his five seasons as the coach of Real Madrid, Ancelotti has won 10 titles: 2 Champions League, 2 Club World Cups, 2 UEFA Super Cups, 1 La Liga, 2 Copa del Rey, and 1 Spanish Super Cup.

The club posted the news on its social media handles on Friday, December 29.

Carlo Ancelotti is the only coach to have won 4 European Cups and has achieved the most victories in the history of this competition (118). He is also the first coach to win the five major European Leagues (Italy, England, France, Germany, and Spain).

While Ancelotti was rumored to be interested in taking the job to coach the Brazilian national team next summer, Real Madrid have decided to reward him with a new contract which will expire in 2026. The Italian coach has led Madrid to a very good first half of the 2023-2024 season, overcoming a big injury crisis which threatened to put the team’s season in jeopardy.