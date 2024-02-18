Cash sums, residential villas: Ivorian, Nigerian governments reward AFCON teams

« Prev

Players, coaches, and officials of the two countries that finished as finalists of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations have had their wealth increased exponentially as their respective governments have recognized their efforts with handsome rewards.

The governments of Ivory Coast and Nigeria who were winners and first runner-up of the tournament respectively have demonstrated their appreciation of the efforts of their players with significant prizes.

Cash, villas, and lands dominated the prize packages announced by the two countries for the players, technical hands, and officials who brought pride and honour to their countries with their performance at the AFCON.

For the winners, the president of Ivory Coast, Alassane Ouattara, announced that each player would receive $82,000 (£65,000) and get a villa worth a similar amount.

“You have brought happiness to all Ivorians, bravo, bravo,” said President Alassane Ouattara of Ivory Coast, which hosted the pan-African tournament.

Head coach of the Ivorian national team will in addition to the villa receive €150,000 with other members of the technical team receiving a total sum of €600,000.

The Super Eagles team were hosted by Nigerian president, Bolad Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, February 12, 2024.

He announced that each member of the Nigerian squad will receive one of the country’s highest honours – the Member of the Order of the Niger. He added that each of the players will get an apartment and a piece of land near the capital, Abuja.

Third-placed South Africa are also set to receive about $52,000 per player, according to local media.

Official prize money from CAF

Per the tournament arrangement, Ivory Coast will be handed $7 million for winning the tournament with Nigeria getting $4million.

South Africa and DR Congo will each get $2.5m, while the four teams who made the quarter-finals will take home $1.3m each.