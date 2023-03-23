CASPER NYOVEST’S CARS CLAMPED IN ZAMBIA

BY [ALF]

South African Musician Casper Nyovest has arrived in the country.



Nyovest is in the country as celebrity guest for the launch of the new Emark store at East Park mall.



However upon his arrival at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport , National Airports Corporation Security who’ve probably never listened to Doc Shebeleza swung into action and clamped the maestro’s vehicles.



They alleged that the vehicles were parked on an undesignated space .



His team seemingly in a panic made several attempts to negotiate their way out , but the security in reflectors like Simon Mwewa vehemently refused .



The entire ordeal occured while Nyovest was being interviewed.



Nyovest’s cars were only released after security was informed that a parking ticket had been cleared.