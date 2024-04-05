CASSAVA MEAL LASTS LONGER IN THE TUMMY THAN MAIZE MEAL, HH TIPS ZAMBIANS

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says cassava meal is a great alternative to maize meal because it even lasts longer in the tummy.

Speaking when he officiated at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture Research (IITA), Thursday, President Hichilema said Zambians would soon have a choice of cassava meal on their shelves and there would be an odourless version for those who didn’t like the fermented smell.

“We must have part of action point, we must have an alternative to mealie meal and for us that alternative is cassava meal, it’s already known, the taste is known. Yes, maybe we sink it in water for a week or so, it ferments and develops some smell which we love as Zambians…

