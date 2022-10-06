Catherine Phiri Apologises For Testing Positive For Furosemide, Adding That She Took The Drug To Lose Weight

BOXING champion Catherine Phiri has apologized to the nation following her suspension after she tested positive for furosemide, is a prohibited substance.

In a letter addressed to her fans, Phiri however said in her boxing career she has never used any performance enhancing drugs as she has been subjected to numerous drug tests.

Phiri said she took the drug, furosemide to help lose weight and had no knowledge that it was prohibited.

‘’During my preparation for my world title fight, I took the drug to help lose weight quickly not knowing that the drug was on the prohibited list. I did this without the knowledge of my coach and manager, I deeply regret my actions,” Phiri said.

And at a media briefing, the Zambia Professional Boxing and Wrestling Control Board and National Olympic Committee of Zambia stated that Phiri voluntarily accepted to be slapped with a two-year suspension from professional boxing or any sporting competition after her samples were found with the prohibited drug.

ZPBWCB Chairman Colonel Wamunyima Chingumbe disclosed on February 26, this year, ant-doping tests were conducted by Africa Zone VI Regional Organisation (RADO) at a time Phiri and Zimbabwe’s Kudakwashe Chiwandire were about to fight.

Dr Chingumbe said Phiri was charged with the commission of an anti-doping rule violation under article 2.1 and article 2.2 of the anti-doping rules, on the basis that furosemide, which is prohibited, was found to be present in her sample.

And National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) Secretary General Boniface Kambikambi whose committee is the current de facto RADO disclosed that a long list of updated prohibited substances in sport have been updated and will come into effect next year.

Kambikambi cautioned athletes in the country to be wary of what they consume adding that there is also a named painkiller which will be added to the list and will be shared with local sports associations.

(Mwebantu)