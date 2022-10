CATHERINE PHIRI BANNED FOR TWO YEARS AFTER FAILING A DOPPING TEST

Zambia’s female Boxing Sensation Catherine Phiri has been slapped with a two-year suspension by the Africa Region VI Anti-Doping Organization- RADO after failing a doping test.

The Zambia Boxing and Professional Wrestling Control Board in conjunction with the World Boxing Council -WBC supervised a WBC title fight between Phiri and Zimbabwe’s Kundakwashe Chiwandiwere held on 26 February this year.

