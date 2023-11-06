CATHOLIC BISHOPS TO MEET ECL

A Patriotic Front member who is close to former President Edgar Lungu has told CountryTimes exclusively that Catholic Bishops in Zambia led by Archbishop of Lusaka Dr. Alick Banda are scheduled to meet the PF leader.

Details of the meeting remain unknown. The meeting is scheduled to take place at the new residence of Mr. Lungu who has since moved out of the Ibex residence following his declaration of getting into active politics.

However, another independent source, a renowned senior Activist has also said the meeting between Lungu and the Catholic is about finding ways to salvage the destruction of the former ruling party.- CountryTimes