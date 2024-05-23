Catholic Bishops write to President Hakainde Hichilema over the dishonorable conduct of the Police
●”….Therefore, the Conference condemns in strongest terms every form of intimidation and
violation of privacy against the prelates of the Church, their premises and that of innocent
citizens in the course of the Church doing what is its mission and service….”
Your Excellency,
The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops
REF:Dishonourable conduct of state police towards the Bishop and former HEAD OF STATE
We, members of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB), write your Excellency to
register our deep displeasure concerning the conduct of State Police Officers towards the
Bishop of Kabwe, the Rt. Rev Clement Mulenga and the former Head of State Dr. Edgar
Changwa Lungu, which happened on Friday 17t May, 2024, when the former Head of State paid a courtesy call on the Bishop.
Your Excellency, the Conference would like to state categorically that the incident in question was incredibly scandalous and intimidating.
It was a serious invasion of the Bishop’s privacy
which was unwarranted in any way.
The Church in general and shepherds of souls in particular
have the right, duty and liberty to welcome and listen to every human person, without any
form of discrimination.
This is in fulfilment of the words of our Lord Jesus Christ who said: “Come to me, all you who labour and are over-burdened, and I will give you rest” (Matthew
11:28).
Even without the nation being called Christian, it is normal for people with all sorts of physical, spiritual, material, and psychological challenges to seek solace in the Church.
Therefore, the Conference condemns in strongest terms every form of intimidation and
violation of privacy against the prelates of the Church, their premises and that of innocent
citizens in the course of the Church doing what is its mission and service.
It should also be reminded that despite being a public institution, the Church is in a diplomatic relationship with the State.
Therefore, going forward, the Zambla Conference of Catholic
Bishops (ZCCB) would like to see the Church’s premises and Its ministers respected and their rightful dignity and autonomy upheld without what was witnessed in the Bishop’s office on
Friday 17″ May 2024.
Yours sincerely,
Most Rev. Ignatius Chama.
Archbishop of Kasama and
ZCCB President
The church must understand that Lungu is fighting the government; they must be sensitive to this! So if Lungu begins to visits Fathers and some churches , whilst at the same time fighting the government, what does it mean? They are an accomplice to Lungu’ s activities including his inflammatory utterances at Dunamis church. In the past, some church leaders have made serious utterances against the president in an attempt to disuade him from performing his duties. Let there be no double standards!
Besides the apology was made already unless it was not accepted?
Let Hakainde know that he is not an absolute Monarch..If he can put the 3 arms of Government in his pocket , he can’t put the Church in his pocket..LET HIM KNOW THIS.
The Church has a role in the life of a human being…from birth to death.
Before the state , is a human being. The Church is humanity..and as Christians it’s the body of Christ with us and within us. Hakainde’s police officer storming the office of a BISHOP, mwebantu! What kind of Zambia is this?
We haven’t seen anything like this in this country… Invading the sanctity of the Bishop’s office.
Totally shocked…