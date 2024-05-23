Catholic Bishops write to President Hakainde Hichilema over the dishonorable conduct of the Police

●”….Therefore, the Conference condemns in strongest terms every form of intimidation and

violation of privacy against the prelates of the Church, their premises and that of innocent

citizens in the course of the Church doing what is its mission and service….”

Your Excellency,

The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops

REF:Dishonourable conduct of state police towards the Bishop and former HEAD OF STATE

We, members of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB), write your Excellency to

register our deep displeasure concerning the conduct of State Police Officers towards the

Bishop of Kabwe, the Rt. Rev Clement Mulenga and the former Head of State Dr. Edgar

Changwa Lungu, which happened on Friday 17t May, 2024, when the former Head of State paid a courtesy call on the Bishop.

Your Excellency, the Conference would like to state categorically that the incident in question was incredibly scandalous and intimidating.

It was a serious invasion of the Bishop’s privacy

which was unwarranted in any way.

The Church in general and shepherds of souls in particular

have the right, duty and liberty to welcome and listen to every human person, without any

form of discrimination.

This is in fulfilment of the words of our Lord Jesus Christ who said: “Come to me, all you who labour and are over-burdened, and I will give you rest” (Matthew

11:28).

Even without the nation being called Christian, it is normal for people with all sorts of physical, spiritual, material, and psychological challenges to seek solace in the Church.

Therefore, the Conference condemns in strongest terms every form of intimidation and

violation of privacy against the prelates of the Church, their premises and that of innocent

citizens in the course of the Church doing what is its mission and service.

It should also be reminded that despite being a public institution, the Church is in a diplomatic relationship with the State.

Therefore, going forward, the Zambla Conference of Catholic

Bishops (ZCCB) would like to see the Church’s premises and Its ministers respected and their rightful dignity and autonomy upheld without what was witnessed in the Bishop’s office on

Friday 17″ May 2024.

Yours sincerely,

Most Rev. Ignatius Chama.

Archbishop of Kasama and

ZCCB President