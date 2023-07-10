Catholic Church to Hold Demonstrations Against Same-S#x Marriages in Malaw

The Catholic Church under the Episcopal Conference of Malawi-ECM has announced that it will conduct demonstrations on Thursday next week as one way of showing it’s sadness over same sex Marriages.

In a statement signed by ECM Secretary General Bishop Fr.Afred Chaima, the Church will among others show it’s eminent belief on Marriages.

The letter has further encouraged all people who believe in Marriages between a Man and a woman to patronize the demonstrations.

Meanwhile the Catholic Church has asked all stakeholders who believe in Males and Females to be strong and refuse same sex Marriages.

The peaceful march across the country will be held on Thursday 13th July 2023 and at the end the demonstrators are expected to deliver a petition to relevant authorities.