Catholic Priest Shot Dead Just A Year After Being Ordained To The Priesthood

A Catholic Priest identified as Reverend Father Charles Onomhoale Ikechi from the Archdiocese of Benin Nigeria has been shot dead.

The incident comes barely a year after he was ordained to the priesthood.

According to information at hand, the shooting incident happened on Thursday and his body has been found today.

“He was attacked by gvnmen at Amufi in Benin, they collected his car, his phone and sh0t him and his remains was found by the boundary street of Ikpoba Hill, Ikpoba Okha LGA, Edo State,” reads part of the statement seen by this publication.

Ikechi has been in the priesthood for only 10 months.