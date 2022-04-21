Home Education CBU CBU STUDENT STUDIES FROM THE TOILET EducationCBUPhotospolitics CBU STUDENT STUDIES FROM THE TOILET April 21, 2022 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp CBU STUDENT STUDIES FROM THE TOILET A CBU student studies using the institution’s ablution block and toilets. He has also become an advocate for more studying spaces at the University. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.