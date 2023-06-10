CDF is a game changer for development- Dickson Jere

By Dickson Jere

CDF is certainly game changer for development. But can neighbouring constituencies be allowed to collaborate their resources and make joint investments?

I mean, instead of all constituencies buying Graders, they should be able to work out joint projects to maximise on the resources.

For instance, Matero constituency buys Grader and Mandevu constituency gets Compactors while Lusaka Central Tippers. You then work out a joint road maintenance rotas for each constituency…

Just my two cents!