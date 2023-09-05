Central African bloc suspends Gabon over coup

The Central African regional bloc, known as Eccas, says it has suspended Gabon’s membership in response to last week’s coup.

Earlier on Monday the coup leader, Gen Brice Oligui Nguema, was sworn in as transitional president.

He seized power just after Ali Bongo was declared to have won a third term as president. He has not given a time frame for returning the country to civilian rule.

As leaders from central Africa sat around the table and decided to suspend Gabon because of the coup, there may have been a few moments of self-reflection.

Hosting the meeting was Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo who said neighbouring Gabon was a threat to peace, security and stability in the region.

The president of Equatorial Guinea is now 81 and has been in power since 1979.

His family – like that of Ali Bongo in Gabon – has been accused of large-scale looting of state resources and severe oppression of the opposition.

He is possibly not the only African leader who has stayed in power for ages and is a little jumpy at the word “coup”.