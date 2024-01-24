CENTRAL PROVINCE LAUNCHES E-LEARNING FOR PRIMARY AND SECONDARY SCHOOLS

Central Province Provincial Education Officer Mambe Hamududu has launched online learning platform for primary and secondary school pupils.

Speaking when she launched the program at her office in Kabwe yesterday, Hamududu said the program will redefine the way knowledge is imparted in learners.

Following the launch of The Learning Passport Zambia E-Learning project in November 2023 by Minister of General Education Douglas Siakala, Hamududu says E-learning for school going children is one of the expected outcome of the project.

Ms Hamududu reiterated the importance of acknowledging the transformative power of technology in shaping the future of learners. She says the e-learning innovation is not a mere technological advancement but a commitment to providing quality education that transcends Geographical boundaries and empowers learners with tools they need to survive in the ever-evolving world.

Ms Hamududu emphasizes that the E-learning platform will serve as a conduit through for lessons without a challenge. She adds that the intervention will connect learners across central province.

Ms Hamududu has since urged all school administrators to ensure they find best ways in which learners both internal and external including communities will benefit.

SPICE FM 91.1 Kabwe