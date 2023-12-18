Chabangu: I need help, I have lost everything; I’m now a laughing stock

Former Bafana Bafana, Mamelodi Sundowns, SuperSport United and Moroka Swallows star midfielder Lerato ‘Ace’ Chabangu has opened up about post-retirement struggles and how he has lost everything.

“There are a lot of things that I have lost,” Chabangu said.

“I bought my mom a house and I have lost it, I have lost everything. I don’t even have soccer boots now, I don’t have clothes that you can say will remind me of the past.

“I only have trophies but I have lost a lot. People can judge me but I am still going on. I don’t have income but I hustle. My mom doesn’t have a home, my brother is nowhere to be found. I am living in a family house and I don’t know where my kids are. It is sad.”

Chabangu said he is the laughingstock of his community.

“It is difficult but I thank God I am still alive and I have learnt a lot. We are all going through a lot but we have to appreciate that life is continuing. When you were used to getting income and suddenly there is nothing, it becomes difficult.

“The family is expecting that you will give back at home but there is not so much income. They are disappointed because the Chabangu name was high but now I am a laughingstock.”

Credit: Southern African Football News