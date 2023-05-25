Chairman James Ndambo Suspends Plan To Electrify 300 Households With Solar Power In Mbabala Constituency

NDAMBO SUSPENDS PLAN TO ELECTRIFY 300 HOUSEHOLDS WITH SOLAR POWER

AFRICAN Union Holdings Group of Companies’ plans to electrify over three hundred households with solar power in Mbabala constituency through My Home Town have been put on hold.

Area Member of Parliament Joseph Munsanje who confirmed this to Byta FM’s Womba Kasela in a phone interview said the funder decided to put the plan on hold.

Munsanje however stated that about three hundred households in Siamubi area are earmarked to be electrified by the Rural Electrification Authority- REA.

The area lawmaker says the project is expected to commence this year, and will also see the electrification of a health post and a secondary school.

Last year, African Union Holdings Group Chairman and My Home Town founder James Ndambo disclosed plans to electrify over 300 households in Hampwaye and Maubwe villages.

And in the same year, My Home Town suspended all its pending activities in the country until further notice.

