Chakwera fires Senior Chief Kalumo

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has fired Senior Chief Kalumo of Ntchisi district for allegedly failing to discharge his duties diligently.

This has been confirmed in a letter signed by President Chakwera dated May 27, 2023 addressed to the chief.

The Ministry of Local Government, Unity and Culture has also confirmed of the development in a letter dated June 15, 2023.

In the letter, the authorities have since also asked the royal family to choose another heir to the throne.

The chief, whose real name is Yohane Ndudu is yet to comment on the matter.