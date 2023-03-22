CHAMA STEP FATHER ALLEDGLY IMPREGNATES DAUGHTER (14)

A 14 year old girl of Chama District has been impregnated by her 38 Year old step father.

Muchinga Police Commanding Officer Kaunda Mubanga has identified the suspect as Charles Mkandawire.

“Brief facts are that In January 2023 the victim got sick and was taken to the hospital were she was examined and found to be pregnant,” Mr Mubanga revealed.

The victim was asked who was responsible for the pregnancy and she informed that it was the step father.

It is allegedly that the step father [suspect] started sexually abusing the girl when she was only 12 years old in grade 6 and the affairs has been going on since until 2022 December.

Police have since apprehended him and will appear in court soon.

Iso FM