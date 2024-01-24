CHAMA WOMAN AND HER 8 CHILDREN VACATE HOUSE MINUTES BEFORE IT COLLAPSED

A 35 year old woman of Chama, Esther Namwala and her 8 children instinctively vacated their three bedroomed mud house just minutes before it collapsed following a heavy downpour.

The single mother of 7 boys and 1 girl says it is a miracle that no one was hurt in the same disaster. She explains that as she was fast asleep over the weekend, when she was suddenly awakened by the windy rains. She stated that she immediately sensed that they were not safe in the house since its a mud and it already had cracks.

That is how she got her youngest child and put her on her back before waking up her other chidlren. The family then asked for shelter at a neighbours house and before they could even be shown where they would lay for the remainder of the night, calamity struck as the house collapsed.

Meanwhile Esther Namwala is asking for well wishers to help her buy a plot and build a better structure that will be safe for her and her children. “A well wisher is the one who allowed me to build a temporary shelter on his land. Now if he says he wants to start developing his land, i will be completly homeless”, lamented Esther.

She is also asking for capital so that she can start a business as she only survives through piece works such as washing clothes, cleaning surroundings and fetching water for her clients. She is also appealing for organisations to help her send her children to school as none of them is going to school. She says she is aware of the free education policy of the government but cannot afford to even buy school uniforms and books for them.

Esther Namwala says she recieves absolutely no help from the father of her children who abonded her, leaving her take care of the children alone. Anyone willing to contribute to her can do so through her number 0770307893 registered in the names Mary Chilembo or through her church mate Misozi Mwale on the number 0779922485.

GKJ