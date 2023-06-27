CHAMBER OF MINES APPLAUDS GOVERNMENT’S DEBT AGREEMENT STRUCK WITH BILATERAL CREDITORS

Tuesday June 27, 2023

The Zambia Chamber of Mines (ZCM), an association that represents the Mining and Allied industry has congratulated President Hakainde Hichilema and Zambia’s Finance Minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane for the successful renegotiation of the sovereign official bilateral debt under the G20 framework.

In commending the outcome, Chamber of Mines President, Dr Godwin Beene, stated that this agreement opens doors to further progress in availing the Zambian Treasury more room to apply resources to the restoration of broad economic growth to levels that spur tangible development at all levels.

Dr. Beene says the agreement also sets in motion the process of availing Zambian businesses access to fairly priced capital as underscored by the Head of State.

The Chamber President applauded the steadfast resolve that the Government leadership has demonstrated in getting to this hard-won milestone.

“This access will come about as global perceptions correct to align with the confidence that the Chamber membership and wider local mining industry has that the new dawn government will continue to deliver on its commitment to availing an optimal investment environment over time.” Dr Beene said.